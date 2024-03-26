LOOK: Atlantis beauty queen brings home Mini Miss South Africa 2024 title

This little girl from Atlantis, just outside of Cape Town, has shown she has the style and grace when she won Mini Miss South Africa 2024 and Mini Miss Universe South Africa 2024 at the weekend. The pageant, by Carolyn Botha Director of Pageants SA, was hosted in Pretoria at the weekend.

Sameeykah Bodkin, 4, from Protea Park headed to Gauteng and ensured she brought home the gold. Despite only securing two sponsors, Sameeykah managed to attend the pageant through the support of fundraisers, fulfilling her wish. Shameeykah Bodkin from Atlantis has been crowned Mini Miss South Africa 2024. Pictured here in registration wear. Photo: supplied Not only did she win the big titles during the crowning on Sunday, she also bagged awards in the Best Theme Wear, Best Ramp Model, Most Photogenic, and Best Interview categories.

While this may sound like fun and games, little Sameeykah went through the gruelling process for four days to prove she had what it takes. This included orientation, registrations, and interviews on the first day. On the second day, she showcased her evening wear and casual wear on the ramp. The third day involved showcasing her theme wear, with the crowning taking place the following day. Shameeykah Bodkin from Atlantis has been crowned Mini Miss South Africa 2024. Pictured here in interview wear. Photo: supplied Speaking to IOL, proud mother, Shamoodah Kader-Bodkin, 28, said her throat was sore of all the yelling and hyping for her daughter.

“When they announced her win. I jumped up, I cried, it was everything, mixed emotions. I was so excited. I ran to my husband to give him a hug and a kiss. She is super excited. She loves her crown, she loves her gifts and awards,” Kader-Bodkin said. Shameeykah Bodkin from Atlantis has been crowned Mini Miss South Africa 2024. Pictured here in casual wear. Photo: supplied Still in the bus on her way to Cape Town the only words uttered by the little pageant queen was: “I feel so nice,” Sameeykah told IOL joyfully. Her prizes included make-up, aged appropriate toys, glass crockery and a crown worth approximately R3,000.

Shameeykah Bodkin from Atlantis has been crowned Mini Miss South Africa 2024. Pictured here in theme wear. Photo: supplied “She enjoyed the pageant so much. She enjoyed what she loved. She loved every moment on the stage. We went because she wants to enjoy the stage and she loves doing pageantry. “Sameeykah also made many many friends at the pageant,” Kader-Bodkin said. Shameeykah Bodkin from Atlantis has been crowned Mini Miss South Africa 2024.Pictured here in evening wear. Photo: supplied In December last year, the petite girl won the title of Tiny Miss Western Province 2023.

Described as a talkative, vibrant, and outspoken little girl, Sameeykah has only been in the modelling industry for five months. Shameeykah Bodkin from Atlantis has been crowned Mini Miss South Africa 2024. Photo: supplied She was intrigued by the pageantry scene while watching YouTube videos and ultimately decided it's what she wants to do. Sameeykah is currently the youngest member of her modelling school, House of Walkers.