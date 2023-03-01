Cape Town – Lottery operator Ithuba is looking for a ticketholder from Mthatha in the Eastern Cape who has won R3.4m on Saturday’s Lotto Plus 1 jackpot in a draw number 2311. Ithuba said the winning ticket was purchased at Super Spar and Tops Savoy.

Ithuba said it was encouraging all players in Mthatha who played the Lotto Plus 1 game at Super Spar and Tops Savoy to check their tickets and come forward to claim their winnings. Meanwhile, Ithuba said a Nelspruit man who played on the Nedbank banking app has become a multi-millionaire after claiming R10m in the Lotto jackpot draw number 2303 which took place on 28 January 2023. The man in his 40s, who works in the security sector, said it was not the first time he wins big, as he previously won R84 000 from one of the Sportstake games.

He added that he had also won prizes on the fifth or fourth division payouts from the Lotto and PowerBall games. “I have always been hopeful that I would one day win the main jackpot, that is why I have continued to play,” said the man. The winner said he would continue to work and will use his winnings to pay off his debts.

Although he has no plans of telling his entire family about his newfound wealth, he says that he will be helping them as and when the need arises. Ithuba chief executive Charmaine Mabuza congratulated the latest Lotto Plus 1 millionaire from Mthatha, and has urged them to claim the winnings. “We also congratulate our Nelspruit Lotto winner who won through playing on the Nedbank banking app,” Mabuza said.