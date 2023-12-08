PICS & VIDEO: Meet the duo behind keeping the SVNS players hair in style

While the buzz is on about the upcoming HSBC Cape Town SVNS tournament this weekend we have found the duo who ensure the players’ hair is fit and ready for the tournament. Warren Theunis, 43, from Strandfontein, and Chaz Kruger, 40, from Retreat, are the duo behind the magic should you see your favourite players rocking an epic new hairstyle.

“I started doing wellness popups in 2017 for Sports Science Institute in Newlands spoiling their ladies with hair services, nails, and hand massages, and was then asked if could I also do something for the male staff in 2018 and as a qualified lady barber, hairstylist, and colourist, I asked Warren if he would like to collaborate with me,” Kruger said. “This, I believe was the catalyst and the result of our SVNS Cape Town Hair Studio.” This year is the second time they were called back to do the hair for the teams.

“That first gig in 2019 for the Sports Science Institute of South Africa was my first attempt, and we have only refined our model since then,” Theunis said. “It’s a dream come true, the call back is the validation we needed to confirm that our take on grooming and wellness is received well by one of the biggest sports unions in South Africa - SA Rugby Union (SARU).” The salon set up at the Southern Sun Hotel. Photo: Supplied The pair also set up a barbershop inside the Southern Sun Hotel where they have been staying and pampering members of the 24 teams.

“We started the buildup on Sunday, December 3 and opened the salon Monday- Friday, December 4 to 8. from 7am until 7pm,” Theunis said. The pair have put together a team that they work with from all over Cape Town. Kruger and Theunis head up the salon. Warren Theunis with members from Fiji. Photo: Supplied “We also decided to use second and third-year hairdressing students from North Link College and College of Cape Town, as runners on the floor. I believe the experience will add layers (excuse the pun) to their respective portfolios,” Theunis said.

And while they are having fun working with so many diverse people, they do hope for this to be an annual setup for them. The team: from left to right Grant De Wet, Yarnick Petersen, Ihmtiyaaz Basadien, Warren Theunis, Shantell Kashaya, Claire Witbooi, Jodie Theron, Chaz Kruger, Merilyn Mkwashi. Photo: supplied When asked what it was like meeting the players, Kruger said: “So special and surreal. In our chairs, they are ladies and men away from family and friends. Many are shy and quiet. This is very interesting as there is nothing shy about them when they are on the field”. Chaz Kruger with our Blitzbokker. Photo: Supplied “As you can imagine, it’s incredible. I am a professional, so I have to work and do my job to the best of my ability, but deep inside I wanna just jump out of my skin,” Theunis said.

The duo are also backing our men and women in green this weekend. “Blitzbokke no doubt,” Kruger said. Theunis said he loved the game because its format is so exciting and having this connection by being a barber to the players makes him get a bit emotional on game days.