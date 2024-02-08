Gauteng Grade 8 learner dies after being stabbed outside school

The MEC for Education in Gauteng, Matome Chiloane has expressed sadness over the death of a Grade 8 boy learner from Oakdale Secondary School in Ennerdale, South of Johannesburg, who died after being stabbed on Wednesday. “It is with great sadness that we confirm a stabbing incident which took place in a school, and claimed the life of one of our learners, while injuring another.

“No child must ever be harmed, especially in our school environment. As such, we call upon our law enforcement agencies to ensure justice prevails. Our thoughts are with the family of the deceased learner, as well as the learner who is currently recovering in hospital,” Chiloane said. Another Grade 10 boy learner, who was also involved in the stabbing incident, is in hospital receiving medical attention. The MEC conveyed his condolences to the family, the school staff as well as the community.

It is alleged that this incident is a result of a fight that broke out among learners on February 7. It is further also alleged that the fight and stabbing incidents were influenced by prevalent gangsterism among learners from different schools in the area. The education department said the SA Police Service were investigating the circumstances surrounding this incident.

"The Department dispatched its Psycho-Social Support Unit this morning to provide counselling to those who witnessed the traumatic incident," it said. The department stated that the unit will revisit the school on Friday to provide adequate counselling among learners and teachers.