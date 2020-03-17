Which SA provinces won the most Lotto jackpots?

In the last 10 years South Africa had some massive winners in Lotto and PowerBall. If we look at the top 10 highest single pay-outs (only 1 winner per jackpot) in the history of South Africa, 9 out of the 10 winners were lucky PowerBall winners with only 1 Lotto winner. 5 of the winners were from the Western Cape, Limpopo delivered 2 winners and Mpumalanga, Gauteng and the Free State each delivered 1 lucky winner.

The majority of jackpots were won in Western Cape

Each month there are thousands of pay-outs to lucky winners all over the country. Recent statistics for 2019 revealed that there was a total of 12 109 Lotto winners in 2019 in South Africa and 11 555 of the winners came from Gauteng with only 149 winners from the Western Cape.

But if we look at some of the winners with the highest pay-outs in the last 10 years in South Africa, the majority jackpot winners came from the Western Cape. Gauteng is the province with the second highest jackpot winnings won, followed by the Free State.

Here is a map showing the total amounts of some of the biggest pay-outs in the last 10 years for some of the provinces.