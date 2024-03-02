The National Minister of Police Bheki Cele said no resource would be spared in “until we until we can all say that we have done everything find Joshlin.” He was speaking to the community of Saldanha Bay on Saturday morning, following the 6-year-old’s disappearance almost two weeks ago.

Cele, alongside the top brass of the SAPS, which included the Western Cape Provincial Commissioner Lieutenant General Thembisile Patekile addressed the false reports that were circulating. He was also expected to visit Joshlin’s family.

Minister Cele addresses community of Saldanha, amid the search for #JuslinSmith by the @SAPoliceService the 6 y/o has been missing since the 19th of February. Minister Cele says politics aside - the young girl must be found and police resources are still in place. pic.twitter.com/QxC4CzENPo — Lirandzu Themba (@LirandzuThemba) March 2, 2024 The Grade 1 Diazville Primary School pupil was last seen wearing a light blue T-shirt and light blue denim shorts. Her mother Kelly last saw her when she returned to work at 12pm and left the little girl at home in the care of her boyfriend.

Cele said his visit was to show support to police, following reports that police have scaled down on the investigation. “I know for sure that they can’t do that, it is a part of their job to be where the community is. They can’t just go,” Cele said. He urged the community to share their ideas on how the police can help them so that when the time comes, they can all agree that everything has been done.

“I see good people that have been watching from afar doing their job, trying to assist and find the little kid,” the police minister said. Cele urged the community to work together to find Joshlin. Anyone with information on Joshlin’s whereabouts is requested to contact investigating officer, Sergeant Millstine, of Vredenburg FCS at 079 879 8588 or Crime Stop at 08600 10111. Alternatively Missing Children SA at 072 6477464.