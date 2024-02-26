More than R100,000 in reward money for helping find missing Joslin Smith

Patriotic Alliance (PA) leader Gayton McKenzie is offering a R100,000 reward, while War Against Parental Alienation group has put up a R10,000 reward for information that leads to Joslin Smith being found. Seven-year-old Joslin went missing on February 19. Her mother Kelly last saw her when she returned to work at 12pm and left the little girl at home in the care of her boyfriend.

Joslin’s family received reports that she was allegedly seen by some residents walking with a boy or man whose identity is not yet known. Since then, residents, organisations and some political parties have rallied behind her family and assisted in searching for the Grade 1 Diazville Primary School pupil. A police helicopter hovering over areas around Saldanha Bay as well as drones were used in the search.

“The community shared with me their frustration in following up leads themselves and getting told that they were not allowed to enter certain places. The mother of the missing girl today joined a search party in searching the houses of other people, you don’t need me to tell you the many wrong things with such an action. Joshlin Smith was last seen on February 19. Picture: Supplied “This is not politics, let’s all work together and find this little girl before massive riots erupt. I am hereby offering R100,000 to anyone with information that can lead to the arrest and guilty finding of the culprit(s). We can all do so much more, time is of the essence, let’s act with urgency and speed,” said McKenzie. War Against Parental Alienation’s Christo de Jager said while their reward was not seen as a lot he hoped it would assist.