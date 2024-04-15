600,000 permanent jobs part of RISE Mzansi's Tsoga Gauteng plan

Creating 600,000 permanent jobs, reigniting the Gauteng economy, ensuring a corruption-free government, maintaining a clean environment, enhancing safety and security, cooperating with local municipalities, and restoring service delivery are the key components of the Tsoga Gauteng action plan presented by RISE Mzansi, should it be voted into power. The launch of the plan was attended by over 500 volunteers and supporters and took place at Beyers Naude Square in the Joburg CBD near the Gauteng Provincial Legislature on Monday.

“I am here to tell you that RISE Mzansi has not forgotten the people of Gauteng.



RISE Mzansi has a plan for the people of Gauteng. I have a plan for the people of Gauteng!” - Vuyiswa Ramokgopa (@VuyiswaRamokgop), RISE Mzansi’s Gauteng Premier Candidate at the unveiling of the… pic.twitter.com/n5H9ypHzAF — RISE Mzansi (@Rise_Mzansi) April 15, 2024 Addressing the crowd, the party's premier candidate Vuyiswa Ramokgopa in Gauteng, said she has a plan to turn the province and return it to its former glory. She said that Gauteng was once a bustling economic and cultural hub and the pride of Africa, but was now collapsing due to years of neglect, mismanagement, and poor leadership. She said "good governance" was her party's priority for the province.

According to her, this means voting in new leaders who will clean up the mess made by the current failed government. "It means ending corruption and the deployment of incompetent and clueless cadres. It means removing entrenched insiders who are there simply to eat, and replacing them with the best officials, whom we know exist, but who are overlooked. "It means making Gauteng a place of meritocracy, accountability, and transparency. It means turning the province into a high-functioning government that is efficient and responsive," she added.