RISE Mzansi takes stand against South Africa's crime crisis

RISE Mzansi’s national leader, Songezo Zibi, says crime cannot be tackled through public relations stunts. Dealing with crime needs a plan and strategy, which the ANC government has failed to implement or does not care to do, he said.

“The political establishment does not care about your safety and security because they have insulated themselves from the very crime that you and I are subjected to every single day. “When there is a threat to their safety, they pass ridiculous policies and regulations to keep themselves safe, as we have seen in the City of Johannesburg. There the executive mayor has access to 10 bodyguards and 6 vehicles. “President Cyril Ramaphosa drives around with a convoy of 20 vehicles, sometimes more, and an army of bodyguards.

“His deputy, Paul Mashatile’s convoy, and bodyguards push vehicles off the roads and beat up motorists. “Minister Bheki Cele zooms around the country with an army of bodyguards in a SAPS helicopter, while crime increases and you live in fear, unable to leave your homes as soon as the sun sets. “These are the uncaring and arrogant leaders who need to be voted out by May 29, “ he said.

Songezo stressed how angered he was to read in today’s edition of “The Herald” that healthcare facilities and workers in Gqeberha work and live in fear due to robberies and break-ins at hospitals and clinics. “In some instances, doctors and nurses are forced to face gun-toting criminals while conducting their living-saving work. “Paramedics often have their ambulances hijacked or equipment stolen when attending to emergencies.

“This situation is far from ordinary, and it's imperative that we refuse to normalise it as ‘just something that happens’. It's evident that the government has let us down," he added. RISE Mzansi asserts that the primary duty of any government is to ensure the safety of its citizens. They are entitled to feel secure and protected. “According to the Constitution, every individual has the right to freedom and security, which includes being shielded from all forms of violence, whether from public or private sources.

“However, South Africans are currently living in a state of unease and insecurity, constantly plagued by the spectre of violence,“ he said. RISE Mzansi’s top political agenda is to prioritise the safety of South Africans by reinstating the rule of law and fostering a sense of national pride to deter lawlessness. “We deserve to lead lives free from the fear of violence, both in our homes and communities. This basic right extends to the well-being of our loved ones, children, family, and friends, and it's high time we reclaim it,“ he said.

Zibi said it was not normal that, on average, 57 fellow South Africans are murdered every day, and the government is doing very little to stop this. “It is not normal that in the Eastern Cape, 5150 people were murdered in 2022/23. That means at least 14 people will be murdered in this province before we go to bed tonight. “Ten years ago, 3441 people were murdered in the Eastern Cape. Meaning that there has been a 33% increase in murder in the past 10 years.

“We will adopt a comprehensive approach to crime, considering all its facets and addressing its root causes. Merely increasing law enforcement presence or constructing additional prisons will not effectively reduce crime or ensure community safety, “ Zibi added. The RISE Mzansi Freedom from Fear plan will implement the following measures to safeguard families and communities: Reduce priority crimes Select the right leaders. Professionalise the SAPS. Strengthen the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) and the courts. Strengthen the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) to crack down on corruption. Prosecute drug dealers and rehabilitate those who are addicted. Encourage more active community involvement. Address the socio-economic conditions which lead to criminality. Put dangerous people in jail and rehabilitate them. Keep petty offenders out. “The Rise Mzansi government is ready to take up the responsibility of building a safe Eastern Cape and South Africa.