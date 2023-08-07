ANC calls its youth league to order after 'Nxesi appears to be minister of unemployment' insults by Collen Malatji

The African National Congress (ANC) has called its youth league leadership to order after president, Collen Malatji, openly lambasted an ANC deployee and Minister for Employment and Labour, Thulas Nxesi.

Malatji attacked Nxesi during his closing address at the second leg of the ANC Youth League's 26th National Congress on Saturday in the Free State.

He was addressing the high unemployment rate and lack of job opportunities across the country. “We are no longer going to delegate this responsibility to pensioners. The responsibility to take this country forward is upon us, but you cannot do that if you have no solutions," he said.

“we are no longer going to delegate responsibilitys to pensioners” Collen Malatji



“SG that Thulas Nxesi @NxesiThulas who is the minister of employment but it appears like he is minister of unemployment, I dont know when we are removing him but it's an urgent matter” pic.twitter.com/PXocJgenj6 — News Live SA (@newslivesa) August 5, 2023

Malatji also said Nxesi appeared to be the “minister of unemployment” instead of employment. "I don’t know when we are removing him but it’s an urgent matter," Malatji said.