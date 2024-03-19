African National Congress (ANC) provincial secretary Bheki Mtolo said they have apologised to King Misuzulu kaZwelithini and President Cyril Ramaphosa after a public spat over the weekend. He said ANC chairperson in KwaZulu-Natal Siboniso Duma has also apologised for his conduct when he publicly clashed with traditional Prime Minister to the Zulu monarch and Zulu nation, Thulasizwe Buthelezi at an event in Nongoma.

Duma was accused by the Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) of undermining King Misuzulu kaZwelthini and asked him to apologise. The IFP also said it was not necessary for it to meet with the ANC to resolve their political differences. This was after President Cyril Ramaphosa said the ruling party will meet with the IFP.

Mtolo said Duma made a mistake and has apologised. He said the ANC in the province is apologising to the president and the nation. “The ANC has deep respect for the Zulu throne. As the ANC, we have apologised unreservedly to the king and President Cyril Ramaphosa for the unfortunate scenes that played out on Saturday.

“Comrade Siboniso Duma, as the programme director, acted firmly against councillor Thulasizwe Buthelezi after realising that he was using the podium to launch a political attack. To err is human. Duma, in reprimanding Buthelezi in front of the elders for this, he has apologised,” said Mtolo. The ANC and ANC Women’s League had also accused the IFP of attacking its supporters after the event on Saturday. Premier Nomusa Dube-Ncube has said 16 people were injured during the attack.