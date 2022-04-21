ANC loses ward in Enoch Mgijima municipality to independent candidate

Cape Town – An independent candidate has snatched an ANC ward in the Enoch Mgijima municipality in the Eastern Cape after by-elections. The municipality, which was put under national intervention by the Cabinet last week, came into the public domain after the construction of a shoddy stadium for R15 million. The Hawks have begun an investigation into the stadium.

The independent candidate, Ntombekhaya Kortman, won ward 33, which was under the ANC, after receiving 57% of the vote. The governing party had put in Nomathamsanqa Mtati to contest against Kortman, but she lost the ward. In addition, in the Northern Cape, the EFF won a ward from the ANC in ward 3, Phokwane local municipality.

The EFF said on Thursday that this showed an increase in their support. “People in ward 3, Phokwane, thank you for increasing the EFF electoral support in your municipality,” said the party. The ward was won by EFF member Olebogeng Tumodi, who who had been expelled by the ANC.

In Witzenberg in the Western Cape, the DA retained ward 2 after a contest with the ANC. In eThekwini, the ANC retained ward 103 after its candidate managed to secure an outright victory. [email protected]

