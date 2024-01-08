ANC turns 112: ‘Those who think ANC will be out of power are dreaming’ - Ramaphosa takes swipe at parties

Despite problems facing the party, President Cyril Ramaphosa said people who thought that the African National Congress (ANC) would be derailed from power were dreaming. "Those who think the ANC can be airbrushed out of existence, can be booted out easily, are dreaming because it's not going to happen. It's only dreams," he said.

Ramaphosa hailed the ANC for its 30-year “unmatched” leadership, saying all the “Mickey Mouse and Donald Duck” organisations will not amount to anything the ANC has done. "All these Mickey Mouse, Donald Duck organisations will not be able to unite a cross-section of South Africans like the ANC," he said. He said the ANC was not a "chance-taker party with no experience to run the country.

"Look at our record for the last 30 years; you will find that the ANC has done well; it has the experience to do well, the leadership to do well, and the structures to perform," he said. He maintained that there was no organisation capable of uniting South Africans. He made the remarks at the party’s cake-cutting ceremony at Mbombela Stadium in Mpumalanga on Monday.

The 112th celebration rally will be held on Saturday at the stadium, with Ramaphosa delivering his speech to the members. This is also preparation for the party’s manifesto launch next month in KwaZulu-Natal. After 30 years of being in government, the ANC has been left with knocks on its heads as the country struggles from its failures.

This included high rates of unemployment, crime, gender-based violence, ongoing power cuts, poor service delivery, poor economic growth and development, as well as poverty. However, despite its flaws, Ramaphosa urged the public not to lose faith and interest in voting for the ANC to ensure that it stayed in power to govern the country. He said the party was ready to govern and address issues facing the nation.

He admitted that there were issues that they needed to address facing the country. “The ANC was formed to serve the people of South Africa and promote unity,” stating that much more needed to be done to fix the country. Furthermore, the president thanked the families of their heroes, who ensured that the ANC was in shape and well run.