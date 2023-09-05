Another broken Rama-promise as still no sight of Lady R summary report

Almost two full days have passed and President Cyril Ramaphosa is yet to release the executive summary of the panel report into the investigation of Russian ship Lady R that docked in the Western Cape last year. Ramaphosa confirmed in a live nationwide broadcast on Sunday night that there was no evidence that South Africa supplied weapons to Russia. He said that the allegations had a damaging effect on the country’s economy and standing in the world.

The damaging allegations were made by United States Ambassador to South Africa Reuben Brigety which prompted Ramaphosa to establish the panel of inquiry chaired by former Supreme Court Judge Phineas Mojapelo, featuring advocate Leah Gcabashe SC and former Deputy Minister of Basic Education, Enver Surty. Brigety made explosive claims that Pretoria had sold weapons to Russia, despite having taken a non-aligned stance on Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. While Ramaphosa said he would not release the full report of the panel, given that the evidence provided was classified, he promised to release an executive summary of the report on Monday.

In his address to the nation on Sunday, Ramaphosa said the allegations had done the most damage to South Africa’s economy and image. "In recent months, several quarters have used these allegations to call into question South Africa’s commitment to its position on the Russia-Ukraine conflict. The allegations levelled against our country had the most damaging effect on our currency, our economy, and our standing in the world. In fact, it tarnished our image as a country," said Ramaphosa. Following his address, the US Embassy in Pretoria responded by saying it appreciated the serious approach taken by the independent panel in looking into the matter.

Embassy spokesperson David Feldman said the US government shared some information regarding Lady R's presence in South Africa to assist the investigating panel and pledged US cooperation in advancing progress on the two countries' shared priorities.