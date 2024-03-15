Areta co-founder Nkosentsha Shezi leaves EFF to join Zuma’s MK Party

Their decisions sent shock-waves through the political landscape as they were known to be Zuma’s staunch supporters. They were outspoken and supported Zuma in any situation, even when he would attend court proceedings. The two joined the EFF days before Zuma could announce his political future. In December last year, Zuma announced that he would contest the elections and campaign for the MKP and that he would not vote for the “ANC of Ramaphosa”, though he insisted he would remain a member of the African National Congress.

This is as political parties geared towards the 2024 general elections. The elections will be held on May 29. Shezi confirmed his move on Thursday in a short video posted on his X (formerly known as Twitter) page.

In a video, he is seen in a regalia of the MKP, holding a membership card and a flag of the party. He urged citizens to vote for MKP ahead of the elections. Commanders Good morning

We are busy with recruitment and building a formidable revolutionary organisation. Our land will return! RET will be implemented bethanda bengathandi! Ngeke bawenze umathanda, Siyabonga Nxamalala @PresJGZuma pic.twitter.com/ZugH6lQYti — Nkosentsha Shezi (@NShezi) March 14, 2024 “We are busy with recruitment and building a formidable revolutionary organisation. Our land will return! RET will be implemented bethanda bengathandi!” he said on X. He expressed appreciation to his leader for his efforts to improve the lives of South Africans.

Responding to his post, Mervin Dicks, a Zuma supporter who recently joined MKP after being expelled from the ANC, welcomed Shezi as a member. My RET Force Cde Shezi this tweet warms my heart. I know that you are a ground force like me. Lets hit those door to doors. Voter contact, eyeball to eyeball. — Mervyn Dirks (@DirksMervyn) March 14, 2024 Dicks said “My RET Force Cde Shezi this tweet warms my heart. I know that you are a ground force like me. Let’s hit those door-to-doors. Voter contact, eyeball to eyeball.” [email protected]