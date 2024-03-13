Zuma man set to dump EFF for MK Party

Durban — Former staunch Jacob Zuma backer Nkosentsha Shezi is set to abandon the EFF and join the Umkhonto We Sizwe Party (MK Party). Shezi, who was a leader of the Radical Economic Transformation group which has been supporting Zuma within the ANC, surprised many when he announced that he had joined the EFF. His announcement came when another fiery Zuma supporter, Carl Niehaus, joined EFF on the eve of the MK Party official launch in December last year.

Their joining of EFF raised questions after it emerged that Zuma knew about MKP in September. The two were known to be very close to Zuma. Both were very vocal and had been in court whenever Zuma was appearing for corruption charges. Sources within the MK Party told the Daily News on Wednesday that Shezi had already agreed to join the MK Party and all that was left was for him and the party to “officially announce”. The source said on Tuesday that Shezi met with the senior MK Party leadership, led by the national commander Jabulani Khumalo.

“We were all taken aback when Shezi and Carl left on the eve of the MK Party launch, but we never gave up and we continued pursuing them, but we have eventually won Shezi and he is coming back to ubaba (Zuma),” said the source. Attempts to get comment from Shezi were unsuccessful. Niehaus said since they joined EFF as individuals, he would not be able to speak for him and referred this publication to him. EFF spokesperson Sinawo Thambo, who sounded unfamiliar with Shezi, said he was not aware of his move.

A top EFF member said they would not be surprised if Shezi left, because since he joined, they had not seen him at any EFF campaign rally. MK Party national spokesperson had not responded to the inquiry by publication time. Once his response is received it will be added to the story.