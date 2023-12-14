Carl Niehaus joins EFF

African Radical Economic Transformation Alliance (Areta) leader, Carl Niehaus,has joined the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF). This is as political parties geared towards the 2024 general elections.

The former African National Congress (ANC) member made the announcement during a media briefing in Johannesburg on Thursday. Niehaus said his party would cease to exist following his decision to join the EFF. He formed Areta last year. EFF deputy leader Floyd Shivambu said Niehaus was a fearless leader.

“Fighter @niehaus_carl is a fearless freedom fighter who, even in the face of death and intimidation by the apartheid racist courts, stood firm on principle and correctly characterised apartheid as a crime against humanity. It’s therefore logical for fearless freedom fighters to join a fearless, militant, and radical economic emancipation movement, the EFF,” said Shivambu. During the briefing, Niehaus urged his party members to join the red berets and extended the call to other parties such as the Pan Africanist Congress, Azapo, the African Transformation Movement, and the United Democratic Movement to join forces with the EFF ahead of the elections. According to Niehaus, this would enhance the party’s chances of emerging victorious in 2024.

He follows the likes of former public protector, Busisiwe Mkhwebane, and former ANC Youth League leader, Magasela Mzobe, who have joined the EFF. Mkhwebane is now serving as a member of parliament for the party. Furthermore, the co-founder of Areta, Nkosentsha Shezi, also urged their members to join the EFF. [email protected]