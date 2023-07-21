Bathabile Dlamini still in the race for ANC Women’s League presidency

Former Minister Bathabile Dlamini's lobbyists have dismissed widespread reports that she is no longer running for a second term as the President of the ANC Women's League (ANCWL). In a statement issued late on Friday, the lobbyists claimed Dlamini remains the leading contender for the position after notching a significant number of branch nominations.

The elective conference is about to start at Nasrec in Johannesburg and Dlamini is up against deputy minister in the Presidency for Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities Sisi Tolashe and ANC Member of Parliament Thembeka Mchunu. The lobbyist stressed that the fake reports are aimed at weakening Dlamini's campaign just as she is surging ahead of her competitors. "It is imperative to address any suggestions or propaganda aimed at confusing with contempt and unequivocally reject them.

“Comrade Dlamini, the former President of ANCWL as elected by the 12th ANCWL national conference, is eagerly prepared to accept the nomination in plenary during the 13th ANCWL national conference. “This will mark her second term as President, demonstrating her commitment to serving the league and its members,” the lobbyists said. PRESS RELEASE ALERT!@Newzroom405 @SABCNews @eNCA @Sophie_Mokoena @AthiMtongana @ZimasaMatiwane @lizTandwa @ZANewsFlash @SiphamandlaGoge @samkelemaseko @Chriseldalewis @CoruscaKhaya @ewnupdates @kasibcnews @Flo_Letoaba pic.twitter.com/AhDARFXKRp — Bathabile Dlamini For ANCWL President. #BD23 (@BathaForPrez23) July 21, 2023 Dlamini’s campaign is using the hashtag #BD23 with her supporters saying she is humbled by the confidence shown by branches who have nominated her.

The lobbyists added that the conference provides an opportunity to shape the league and determine its direction. “Comrade Bathabile Dlamini, backed by a significant number of branch nominations, is poised to lead the ANCWL into a new era, building upon the foundation laid in her previous term,” they added in the statement. Meanwhile, the conference was going ahead despite delays in the registration of North West delegates.

ANCWL Task Team (NTT) national convenor Baleka Mbete told the media on Friday regarding the league's state of readiness that: "We are more than 90% ready to take off with our conference despite registration delays." Mbete gave the league the green light to start proceedings of the much-anticipated elective conference. Up to 2,900 of the 3,100 delegates expected to attend have registered so far.