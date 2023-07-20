Independent Online
BRICS: A quest of global humanity and hope for those yearning for justice, says Mbalula

The ANC hosted the BRICS Political Party Plus Dialogue under the theme BRICS and Africa: Partnership for Mutually Accelerated Growth, Sustainable Development, and Inclusive Multilateralism, at the Birchwood Hotel and Conference Centre in Johannesburg this week. Picture: Timothy Bernard / African News Agency (ANA)

The ANC hosted the BRICS Political Party Plus Dialogue under the theme BRICS and Africa: Partnership for Mutually Accelerated Growth, Sustainable Development, and Inclusive Multilateralism, at the Birchwood Hotel and Conference Centre in Johannesburg this week. Picture: Timothy Bernard / African News Agency (ANA)

Published 39m ago

As the BRICS Political Party Plus Dialogue closed on Thursday, ANC Secretary-General Fikile Mbalula made a clarion call for all political parties from the global north and south to join the grouping as “strong and progressive” voices were needed to created an inclusive world order.

He said this dialogue was an important platform for progressive voices which would spare no effort to work for a better world which was imagined in the deliberations this week.

“As President Ramaphosa pointed out recently, we are refusing to be beggars, we are refusing to be victims in an international economic system that is designed to keep the developing countries out.

“We believe another world is possible where there is no unilateral domination and aggression by powers from anywhere,” he said.

Mbalula’s words followed two days of commissions that reflected on potential cooperation between BRICS and Africa in a changing geopolitical landscape, and included topics of mutually accelerated growth and sustainable development and promoting peace and security through dialogue and negotiations.

He said strong, progressive and moral voices were needed about a new, more equitable and just world order.

“As progressive political parties, we must be conscious agents of a global system that puts people first, that respects the cultural diversity of all and respect the rights of countries to chat their own development paths.

“It is a quest of global humanity that must be underscored by shared values of multi-laterism, democracy, equality, universal development, peace and stability, a humane and prosperous world.

[email protected]

IOL POLITICS

