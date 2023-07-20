BRICS: A quest of global humanity and hope for those yearning for justice, says Mbalula

As the BRICS Political Party Plus Dialogue closed on Thursday, ANC Secretary-General Fikile Mbalula made a clarion call for all political parties from the global north and south to join the grouping as “strong and progressive” voices were needed to created an inclusive world order. He said this dialogue was an important platform for progressive voices which would spare no effort to work for a better world which was imagined in the deliberations this week.

“As President Ramaphosa pointed out recently, we are refusing to be beggars, we are refusing to be victims in an international economic system that is designed to keep the developing countries out. “We believe another world is possible where there is no unilateral domination and aggression by powers from anywhere,” he said. Mbalula’s words followed two days of commissions that reflected on potential cooperation between BRICS and Africa in a changing geopolitical landscape, and included topics of mutually accelerated growth and sustainable development and promoting peace and security through dialogue and negotiations.