Cabinet has called on the International Criminal Court to investigate whether Israel violated international law by bombing a hospital in Gaza, which resulted in the death of 500 people. Minister in the Presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni said the ICC must investigate war crimes and genocide.

She said the world must also intervene in the ongoing conflict in the Middle East. She said they condemn the targeting of civilians in the conflict between the Israeli government and Hamas. The conflict has drawn in a number leaders across the globe, with calls for an immediate ceasefire.

Ntshavheni, who was briefing the media on Thursday after the Cabinet meeting, said they condemn the bombing of the hospital in Gaza. “Cabinet condemns the bombing by the Israeli government of the Ahli Arab Baptist hospital in Gaza and is the most blatant violation of international humanitarian law, and calls on the International Criminal Court (ICC) to immediately (act) against such a breach. The failure to act meaningfully by both the ICC and the United Nations will be a demonstration of the total collapse of a Rules-Based multilateral system,” said Ntshavheni. The UN Secretary-General, Antonio Guterres, has also called for an end to the conflict.

Ntshavheni said the world must find a permanent solution to the war. This must be based on Geneva resolutions of the UN. Thousands of people have been killed in the war between Israel and Hamas.