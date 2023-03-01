Cabinet reshuffle to be announced in a few days

President Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to announce the Cabinet reshuffle in a matter of days. This was confirmed by Ramaphosa’s spokesperson, Vincent Magwenya, who said the resignation of David Mabuza as deputy president has hastened the appointments in the executive.

Mabuza resigned after serving five years in Cabinet. He declined nomination from the floor at the Nasrec conference where Paul Mashatile was elected deputy president. Magwenya said despite the fact that Mabuza’s resignation had created a vacancy there were other positions that needed to be filled.

Ayanda Dlodlo’s position at Public Service and Administration has been vacant since she left to join the World Bank last April. Bavelile Hlongwa’s position has not been filled; she passed away in 2019. Fikile Mbalula is expected to resign as Transport Minister after he was elected ANC secretary-general in December last year.

Magwenya said there was urgency on the president’s side to appoint members of his Cabinet. “When is the president going to announce the minister of electricity; you know there are vacancies in Cabinet. We also now have a vacancy in the role of a deputy president. There is a sense of urgency that the president fills those vacancies as soon as possible. “In a matter of days that announcement will be made,” said Magwenya.

He said he didn’t believe Ramaphosa had taken too long to announce his Cabinet shake-up. The fact that there have been vacancies for some time in some of the positions, hasn’t hindered the work of government, said Magwenya. [email protected]