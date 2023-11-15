China’s relationship with South Africa and the continent will grow - Mahumapelo

Chairperson of the National Assembly’s portfolio committee on international relations, Supra Mahumapelo, believes China’s relationship with South Africa and the continent will grow over the next few years, given the level of investment. Mahumapelo said trade between South Africa and China has grown exponentially over the last two and a half decades.

He said the Hong Tin Forum Dialogue in Cape Town was taking place at the time Chinese President Xi Jinping was meeting his counterpart Joe Biden in Washington. The two leaders meet at a time of tension in geopolitical matters. Mahumapelo said the relationship between China and South Africa has evolved in the last 25 years.

“Our relationship has evolved into a strategic partnership. China is South Africa’s largest trading partner. It has grown exponentially since 1998,” said Mahumapelo. He said the relationship between Beijing and Pretoria extended beyond the economy. The two countries are partners in BRICS, which held its summit in August in Sandton.

Mahumapelo also said China’s investment in Africa has increased since it launched the Belt and Road Initiative a decade ago. Prof Jaya Josie of the University of Venda said China was South Africa’s largest trading partner. It was also involved in large infrastructure projects in Africa.