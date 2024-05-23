‘Combat ready’: Limpopo SAPS boss Thembi Hadebe announces readiness for elections, with a no-nonsense approach

Limpopo police have announced that they are “combat ready” to ensure the safety and security of all citizens during the upcoming national and provincial government elections set for Wednesday next week. To this end, the provincial commissioner of the South African Police Service (SAPS) in Limpopo, Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe has outlined comprehensive measures to maintain law and order before, during and after the election day.

Hadebe emphasised the commitment of SAPS to uphold democracy and the rule of law during this critical epoch in South Africa’s history. “Our officers are dedicated to ensure that every citizen can exercise their right to vote in a safe and secure environment. We urge the public to co-operate with the law enforcement authorities and report any suspicious activities to help us maintain peace and order during this period,” she said. Police in Limpopo, led by provincial commissioner Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe has outlined comprehensive measures to maintain law during elections. Picture: SAPS With less than a week until South Africans head to the polls, the provincial commissioner of police in Limpopo has issued a stern warning, that no lawlessness will be tolerated during the heightened election period.

“Anyone with intentions to disrupt elections will be dealt with decisively and face the full might of law. The police have been deployed and ready to deal with any eventualities, especially at identified hotspot areas,” said Hadebe. She highlighted that law enforcement agencies in Limpopo, led by the SAPS, are working closely with the Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC), local government bodies and other relevant agencies to co-ordinate efforts and ensure a seamless and secure election process. Joint operation centres have been established to facilitate real-time communication and rapid response where necessary.

On that note, Hadebe also said police in Limpopo are probing the public unrest which erupted recently at Juju valley, in Seshego where rival members of the African National Congress (ANC) and Economic Freedom Fighters clashed violently. Police in Limpopo, led by provincial commissioner Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe has outlined comprehensive measures to maintain law during elections. Picture: SAPS Hadebe said the volatile area is being closely monitored. “Cases such as attempted murder, assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, malicious damage to property, robbery and contravention of Sec 87(1)(f) of Electoral Act of 1998 are amongst some of the cases that are being investigated and arrests are imminent,” she said.

The Limpopo police’s pronouncements follow on the heels of the recent state of readiness announcement by the Minister of Police, General Bheki Cele. Regarding the Limpopo’s readiness and enhancing security measures around the election, Hadebe highlighted that police officers have been deployed extensively, and additional resources have been made available across the province to safeguard polling stations and other critical areas. Police in Limpopo, led by provincial commissioner Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe has outlined comprehensive measures to maintain law during elections. Picture: SAPS A strategic operational plan has been developed by the province to address potential threats, with specific focus on prevention and swiftly responding to any incidents of violence or unrest during the election period.

“The provincial commissioner recognises the importance of community involvement as part of partnership policing. To this effect, the management of SAPS engaged with local leaders, civil society organisations and community policing forums to promote co-operation and ensure a peaceful election period,” Limpopo provincial police spokesperson, Brigadier Hlulani Mashaba added. Brigadier Hlulani Mashaba, provincial spokesperson of the SA Police Service (SAPS) in Limpopo. Picture: SAPS Public awareness campaigns are also being conducted across Limpopo to inform and educate citizens about safety protocols and community members’ role in maintaining a safe and secure environment. Police in Limpopo, led by provincial commissioner Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe has outlined comprehensive measures to maintain law during elections. Picture: SAPS As part of preparations for election day, the provincial government in Limpopo hosted a prayer day for safe elections on Wednesday morning in Polokwane. The event was supported by the police in collaboration with religious denominations.