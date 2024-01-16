DA’s Khume Ramulifho calls it quits, joins Rise Mzansi

A staunch member of the Democratic Alliance (DA) in the Provincial Legislature (MPL) in Gauteng, Khume Ramulifho, has joined Rise Mzansi, the newly launched political party. Ramulifho resigned on Tuesday from the party after serving it for 25 years.

“I resigned as a Member of the Democratic Alliance (DA) and Provincial Legislature (MPL) in Gauteng … I will be joining Rise Mzansi to ensure that we grow and build a winning team,” he said in a statement. Just in: @Our_DA member and Member of the Provincial Legislature Khume Ramulifho has called it quits at the party. He is set to join @Rise_Mzansi . @IOL pic.twitter.com/OnMe26EIf2 — Kamogelo Vega (@Kamogelo_Vegaa) January 16, 2024 He served as the DA’s Youth regional chairperson, Gauteng Provincial Youth Leader, and Federal Youth Leader. He was also elected as PR councillor in the City of Johannesburg in 2006 and later served in Gauteng Provincial Legislature in 2009 after the general elections.

He is one of several members who left the party in recent years. Some of them opened political parties and organisations. He, however, mentioned that it was not easy for him to decide because of the working relationships he had built in his career. In his statement, Ramulifho cited “unity” as his reason for leaving the official opposition party to join Rise Mzansi.

“Ultimately, there are many South Africans who want to see unity in purpose, and I strongly believe that Rise Mzansi can unite South Africans behind building the South Africa we all deserve, the kind of South Africa that the Constitution says it is our right to have and I will continue to fight for with the people of South Africa,” he said. He thanked his former colleagues whom he considered family members for the work they had done in the past. “I am grateful to my colleagues - activists, members, staff, and public representatives. Some of you remain like family,” he said.

Rise Mzansi welcomed Ramulifho and said he joined at a time when it was building the party in Gauteng. It hoped that his experience in the political space will work wonders ahead of the general elections. This weekend, the party will launch its manifesto at the Heartfelt Arena in Pretoria.