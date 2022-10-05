DA’s Zwakele Mncwango resigns as member of KZN legislature

Durban – The DA’s Zwakele Mncwango has resigned as a member of the KwaZulu-Natal legislature. DA KZN leader Francois Rodgers announced the news this morning.

Rodgers said: “The Democratic Alliance in KwaZulu-Natal acknowledges and accepts the resignation of Zwakele Mncwango as a member of the KwaZulu-Natal legislature. “We welcome his decision to remain a member of the Democratic Alliance. “The DA in KZN would like to thank Zwakele for his enormous contribution to the party as both the DA caucus leader in eThekwini and the provincial leader of the party in the province.”

Rodgers said he and Mncwango had a meeting before his official resignation at which he gave his reasons for stepping down as DA chief whip and member of the legislature. “The DA would like to wish Zwakele all the very best as he begins a new chapter in his personal journey,” Rodgers said. In 2021, Mncwango’s second term as DA leader came to an end on February 3 and he said he would not seek a third term because he believed that two terms were enough for a leader to make the difference they wanted.

There were other reasons that motivated him not to seek another term. One was that some leaders got too comfortable in their positions and ended up being willing to kill to stay in power. He pointed to leaders in Africa who desperately clung to power. In May 2021, the DA in KZN announced the appointment of new leadership within the provincial legislature, with Rodgers taking up the role of caucus leader and Mncwango as chief whip. Mncwango joined the DA in 2000 because, he said, it was the only party that resonated with him as it fought for individual rights. When he took over as leader of the party in KwaZulu-Natal, there were goals he wanted to achieve. Some were to tackle the stigma that the DA was a “white party” and to increase the party’s foothold in black and rural areas.

