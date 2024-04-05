David Mabuza denies links to MK party

Former deputy president David Mabuza has denied claims that he was going to join the uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) party and said he would continue to campaign for the African National Congress (ANC).

He said the ANC was the only viable vehicle to bring change to the lives of millions of South Africans. He said those who were spreading fake news on social media would not succeed as he was a loyal member of the ruling party. The ANC has brought changes in South African and it was the only party that was capable of bringing changes, the former deputy president said.

“These falsehoods are nothing but ambush marketing tactics employed by those seeking to undermine the significant progress made by the ANC in improving the lives of our people,” he said. “I remain firmly aligned with and supportive of the renewal agenda spearheaded by the leadership of the ANC, which represents the only viable path for for change in South Africa,” said Mabuza. “In the forthcoming elections, the confidence of the people in the ANC’s ability to bring about positive change will be evident. The ANC’s legacy of freedom and democracy, earned through the struggle against apartheid, will continue to guide us as we strive to build a better South Africa.”

Mabuza said he has served the ANC for many years and will remain loyal to the party. Those who were spreading fake news were undermining the democratic gains made by the ANC. The MK party is currently involved in a legal battle with the ANC over trademark.