Political parties pledge free and fair elections as IEC hosts Electoral Code of Conduct signing

THE country’s more than 50 political parties contesting the elections set for May 29 have pledged to uphold the law and the rules governing the hosting of free and fair elections. Electoral Commission (IEC) chairperson, Mosotho Moepya, urged political parties to ensure they abided by the rules of conduct governing the elections during a signing ceremony at the Gallagher Convention Centre in Midrand yesterday.

The ceremony applied to political parties and independent candidates contesting the 2024 national and provincial elections, including the ANC, DA, EFF and ActionSA. “The rule of law is essential for the functioning of a democratic society, as it ensures equality, protects rights, limits government power, provides legal certainty, facilitates access to justice, preserves democracy and promotes social cohesion,” Moepya said. The ANC was represented by its first deputy secretary-general, Nomvula Mokonyane, ActionSA by its leader, Herman Mashaba, and the DA by its leader, John Steenhuisen.

“On behalf of thousands of ActionSA activists around the country, I affirm ActionSA will abide by the National Election 2024 Code of Conduct and work with the IEC to ensure free and fair elections in our country. I am excited about the upcoming elections as this is the first national election opportunity for ActionSA,” Mashaba said. Mokonyane said the ANC would not only comply with the Electoral Code of Conduct, but would actively take action against party members who contravene the code. Steenhuisen said: “It is a privilege to be at the IEC's National Code of Conduct and Ballot Paper Draw at the Gallagher Convention Centre today to reaffirm the DAs commitment to our country’s constitutional democracy.”

The commission will also host a public draw that will determine the order of contesting parties on the various ballot papers. Last month, the IEC made the lists of names of independent and political party candidates available for inspection at its national office, at all its nine provincial offices and at local municipal offices. The IEC reported that there were 42 candidates appearing on more than one party list, implicating 39 parties.