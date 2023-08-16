Department of Mineral Resources and Energy to face MPs over zama-zamas

The Department of Mineral Resources and Energy has been asked to appear before parliamentarians over closing open shafts and holes as part of a crackdown against illegal mining in the country. Police Minister Bheki Cele appeared before the National Assembly’s portfolio committee on police, where it was agreed that the Department of Home Affairs, Mineral Resources and Energy and other relevant departments will have to come to Parliament to explain how they plan to deal with the problem of illegal mining.

The Department of Mineral Resources and Energy said a few weeks ago it would start closing open shafts in Riverlea and Langlaagte. Cele told the committee on Wednesday that they want all departments involved to be part of the meeting. "We have created a broader committee led by the Justice, Crime Prevention and Security cluster, where we have invited different departments relevant to the issues. Minerals and Energy is there; human settlements and the Department of Home Affairs are part of it and any other department that is relevant to deal with these matters.

"We have broadened the issue of zama-zamas beyond just being the security matter. We are working on that. They are developing (a plan) how do we all come together to fight this scourge," said Cele. Chairperson of the committee Nocks Seabi said they want all departments that are involved to be part of the meeting in order to find a solution to the crisis of illegal mining. “I saw a Cabinet memo where the Department of Mineral Resources and Energy is promising to close these shafts as a matter of urgency,” said Seabi.