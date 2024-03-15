EFF condemns Parliament sanctions against its nine members for calling Ramaphosa a money launderer

The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) has condemned Parliament’s Powers and Privileges Committee sanctions against its nine members for calling President Cyril Ramaphosa a "criminal and a money launderer“.
Despite the delays in January, the committee concluded its inquiry hearing into the turmoil.
The nine were found guilty after they refused to withdraw their remarks during the Presidency budget in 2022.
EFF MPs who were found guilty will be suspended from Parliament without remuneration for the whole month of April.
This included National spokesperson Sinawo Thambo, Natasha Ntlangwini, Mothusi Montwedi, Anthony Matumba, Paulnita Marais, Babalwa Mathulela and Naledi Chirwa.
Tseko Mafanya and Yoliswa Yako received a sanction of a fine equivalent to 15 days' salary.
"These sanctions once again prove how the ANC utilises its majority in Parliament to not only cover up corruption, but equally punish those who exercised their duties of holding the executive accountable on behalf of the people of South Africa.
"For the ruling party to sanction the opposition ahead of Provincial and National Elections, for expressing political speech against their President in a democratic Parliament, has the hallmarks of dictatorship," it said in a statement.
This is the third batch to be found guilty by the committee recently.
In January, the red berets failed in the High Court to get their suspension lifted ahead of the 2024 State of the Nation Address (Sona).
This resulted in party leader Julius Malema, Deputy Floyd Shivambu, and four other senior leaders of the party missing Sona.
Last year, the committee also found EFF MPs guilty of contempt after disturbing the 2023 Sona, as well as a question session in August 2022, and at last year’s Sona.
Furthermore, the EFF said it was not fazed nor intimidated by the sanctions, "as these acts are those of an organisation that has lost grips with reality and has over the past few months impeached a Public Protector and two veteran African judges, and has recently suspended MPs who belong to the EFF including our President, for protesting peacefully at the Sona of 2023“.
Meanwhile, the party encouraged its supporters to unite and remove the ANC from power on election day, May 29.
IOL Politics