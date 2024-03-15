EFF condemns Parliament sanctions against its nine members for calling Ramaphosa a money launderer

The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) has condemned Parliament’s Powers and Privileges Committee sanctions against its nine members for calling President Cyril Ramaphosa a "criminal and a money launderer“. Despite the delays in January, the committee concluded its inquiry hearing into the turmoil.

The nine were found guilty after they refused to withdraw their remarks during the Presidency budget in 2022. EFF MPs who were found guilty will be suspended from Parliament without remuneration for the whole month of April. This included National spokesperson Sinawo Thambo, Natasha Ntlangwini, Mothusi Montwedi, Anthony Matumba, Paulnita Marais, Babalwa Mathulela and Naledi Chirwa.

Tseko Mafanya and Yoliswa Yako received a sanction of a fine equivalent to 15 days' salary. "These sanctions once again prove how the ANC utilises its majority in Parliament to not only cover up corruption, but equally punish those who exercised their duties of holding the executive accountable on behalf of the people of South Africa. "For the ruling party to sanction the opposition ahead of Provincial and National Elections, for expressing political speech against their President in a democratic Parliament, has the hallmarks of dictatorship," it said in a statement.