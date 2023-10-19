EFF condemns US for vetoing UN resolutions to ceasefire in Gaza, saying it exposed itself to be an ally of genocide

The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) have condemned the United States of America's "cruel and callous" decision to reject the United Nations Security Council's resolution that would have criticised Hamas’ attack on Israel while calling for a pause in the attack to allow humanitarian aid to be provided to Palestinians. The US was the only nation that voted against the resolution on Wednesday, with 12 members voting in favour of it. The United Kingdom and Russia abstained.

The US said it was rather too early to exercise an appropriate Security Council response to the crisis. This comes after the tragic bombing of Al Ahli Hospital in Gaza, allegedly by the Israeli state. The US has exposed itself as an ally of genocide and reaffirmed itself as a nation that perpetuates war and instability instead of peace and democracy, according to the EFF.

Earlier this week, an alliance of Western powers — US, France, UK, and Japan — yet again voted against a UN Security Council resolution that called for a humanitarian ceasefire, the release of all hostages, aid access, and the safe evacuation of civilians. The Red Berets said this was a clear indication that the West supported the genocidal efforts of Israel against the people of Palestine. It added that voting against resolutions of a ceasefire to provide food, water, and healthcare was inhumane.

"The objections by the West to resolutions of this humanitarian nature are a clear signal that the Western world is determined to support the genocidal efforts of Israel against the people of Palestine, and this includes denying them basic rights such as healthcare. "The decision to vote against resolutions of ceasefire in order for civilians to receive food, healthcare assistance, water, and general supplies in areas where Palestinians are located is inhumane," EFF said. It said this was a declaration that Israel and its allies were not on a mission to fight terrorism or defend themselves, but on a mission to trap Palestinians, starve them, and launch missiles at innocent people.