eThekwini Mayor Mxolisi Kaunda survives vote of no confidence

The Democratic Alliance in eThekwini has slammed political parties for failing to ensure that Mayor Mxolisi Kaunda steps down. The DA on Wednesday staged a picket outside the Durban International Convention Centre ahead of the vote of no confidence.

The DA's Francois Rodgers said they were calling for the City's council to be dissolved. He said the council is plagued by several issues and eThekwini has become dysfunctional. However, the party's hopes were dashed when several political parties failed to vote. “These parties are African Democratic Change (Adec), Active Citizens Coalition, Abantu Batho Congress, African Transformation Movement, Al Jama-Ah, Minorities of South Africa, National Freedom Party and the Minority Front,” said eThekwini Caucus Leader, Thabani Mthethwa.

Mthethwa said these political parties have shown that they do not care about the people of the City “who are suffering under the dismissal performance of what can only be described as an absent mayor”.

He said following the 2021 local government elections, these same parties were responsible for supporting the African National Congress (ANC) when the voters rejected both Kaunda and the ANC for their failures. The list of parties which voted and those which did not. Picture: Supplied

“It must be noted that the motion to remove Mayor Kaunda came as a result of his poor performance since his election in 2019. The ANC’s Kaunda has ensured that eThekwini does not provide services to the people of this city,” Mthethwa said. “He continues to oversee the municipality that is failing to provide water to desperate residents in Phoenix, Ntuzuma, Verulam, Kwanyuswa, Kwamakhutha, Cornubia, Umhlanga and other areas.” Mthethwa added that these failures have been accompanied by a lack of accountability and consequence management by those responsible for this mess, including the mayor himself.

“It is absurd that there are political parties that masquerade as parties that are fighting for the residents but when faced with an opportunity to remove an incompetent ANC mayor choose to prioritise their own personal objectives,” he said. Residents gathered to support the DA’s picket ahead of the vote of no confidence against eThekwini Municipality mayor Mxolisi Kaunda. Picture: Supplied

“The narrow margin by which Kaunda survived this motion against him further proves that his days are numbered. This also gives us further confidence that we are on the right track in calling for his removal as well as the complete dissolution of the eThekwini council,” Mthethwa said. The Inkatha Freedom Party's Jonathan Annipen urged residents to remember how the other political parties voted. “Please remember these parties the next time there is a water crisis or when you go without electricity for days. Next time there's a sewage spillage. When there's no tankers or when you receive that extravagant electricity and water bill. They are as equally responsible as the corrupt and dishonest ANC. Remember then too, in the upcoming National and Provincial Elections. They cannot be trusted,” he said.