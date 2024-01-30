Kaunda faces a motion to oust him from his post

The DA wants the vote of no-confidence on the eThekwini Mayor Mxolisi Kaunda to be held in a secret ballot. Kaunda will face a debate and motion to oust him from his post at a council meeting on Wednesday.

DA caucus leader Thabani Mthethwa said the DA in eThekwini has resolved to support the Notice of Motion to remove eThekwini Mayor Kaunda from his position. “The DA has further resolved to write to the Speaker of Council, Cllr Thabani Nyawose, to request that he allow for a secret vote for this motion, to allow all councillors to make their own decision on this crucial undertaking. “It is common knowledge that there are members of the ANC and its EFF partners, who are also not pleased with the performance of the mayor. To ensure there is no intimidation of councillors who may be on the side of residents, and have suffered the consequences of having an absent mayor, the speaker must conduct this vote through a secret ballot.”

He said Kaunda has time and again demonstrated his inability to provide any form of strategic leadership guidance to the executive committee and the administration of the city. The DA leader said the mayor has failed to monitor and ensure that budgets are utilised, roads are fixed, water is supplied to residents, refuse is collected and that there are consequences for those who are hellbent on looting and destroying the city.