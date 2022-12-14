Gayton McKenzie to the rescue? PA leader says he is available to fix Eskom after De Ruyter's resignation announcement

Durban—Patriot Alliance leader Gayton McKenzie has availed himself to take over the hot seat from Eskom CEO André de Ruyter. "I Gayton Mckenzie am available to go fix Eskom," the charismatic leader said in a post on Facebook.

His response was met with rousing applause from people in the comment section who believed McKenzie could very well be the man for the job. "We need a guy like you who will face the problem head-on and ensure the solution is insight. Someone who is not afraid to roll up his sleeves and do the talk with an overall to see that all things are in place. We all know it's not an easy task but you will be the best candidate," commented Beraldine Barry.

"You are more than capable and very much hands-on," added Hector Mabaso. "I'm absolutely certain you're the best man for the job," said Gavin Vearey. On Wednesday, IOL reported that de Ruyter tendered his resignation after his appointment to the helm of the country’s power utility on January 15, 2020.

Video: African News Agency (ANA) It is not the first time that McKenzie has hinted at his plan to fix Eskom. In September, he offered to help Eskom regain its former glory.

In a Facebook post, he outlined how the Central Karoo was the most suitable place in South Africa to be used to create renewable energy. The region has good sun during the day, wind at night, vast tracts of land, and evacuation capacity. Meanwhile, Eskom board chairperson, Mpho Makwana, said De Ruyter has agreed to stay for an additional period beyond the stipulated 30 days’ notice to ensure continuity while we urgently embark on a search for his successor.