Government extends deadline for bids on redevelopment of priority land ports of entry

Home Affairs Minister Dr Aaron Motsoaledi announced a four-month extension for public bidders to submit their proposals for the redevelopment of six priority land ports of entry across the country. The six priority land ports of entry slated for redevelopment are Beitbridge (Zimbabwe), Lebombo (Mozambique), Maseru Bridge (Lesotho), Kopfontein (Botswana), Ficksburg (Lesotho), and Oshoek (eSwatini).

The Request For Proposals (RFP), made public on September 3, 2023, invited interested parties to submit bids under a Public Private Partnership (PPP) arrangement by March 4, 2024. This redevelopment initiative is a joint effort between the Border Management Authority (BMA) and the Department of Home Affairs, aiming to streamline the movement of people and goods across the land ports. The comprehensive project covers the full infrastructure development of each port and the provision of necessary services to support the functioning of the BMA and its stakeholders.

The multi-billion rand Public-Private Partnership (PPP) construction will be undertaken in phases, with the State expecting the project to create at least 38,000 jobs in areas around the six designated ports of entry. In October and November 2023, potential bidders conducted organised site visits to assess the current state of infrastructure at the six ports of entry. Following these visits, requests for an extension of the submission deadline were received from potential bidders, citing the complexity of the project, the time required to secure funds under the PPP arrangement, and the disruption caused by the extended holiday period between December 2023 and January 2024. Taking these factors into consideration, the government then approved an extension of the submission deadline.

Prospective bidders now have until July 4, 2024, to submit their proposals for the redevelopment and redesign of the six priority land ports of entry. “This extension aims to provide the private sector with additional time for consultations, ensuring the submission of high-quality bids,” Motsoaledi said. [email protected]