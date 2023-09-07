Parliament on board with private-public partnership to upgrade land borders

The Parliamentary Portfolio Committee on Home Affairs has voiced its support to the State’s recent call for partnership with the private sector to redesign and develop the top six busiest land ports of entry in South Africa. Home Affairs Minister Aaron Motsoaledi announced the Request for Proposal (RFP) in a joint media briefing on Wednesday. The State is looking to the private sector to not only redesign and redevelop six of its busiest land ports in the country, but also to inject cutting-edge infrastructure and technology in those ports.

The six earmarked ports of entry are: Beitbridge - Zimbabwe Lebombo - Mozambique

Maseru Bridge – Lesotho Ficksburg - Lesotho Kopfontein - Botswana

Oshoek - eSwatini The multi-billion rand Public-Private Partnership (PPP) construction will be undertaken in phases, with the State expecting the project to create at least 38,000 jobs in areas around the six designated ports of entry. Portfolio Committee chairperson Mosa Chabane said the RFP was a progressive step towards the achievement of the dual goals of protecting South African borders, as well as enabling trade and economic activity.

“The committee has since inception highlighted its support for the One Stop Border post that makes it easier for the movement of goods and people across the border. “Also, with the understanding of huge financial pressure the fiscus is facing, Public Private Partnerships are essential in achieving socio-economic development which this RFP represents,” Chabane said. The committee had on several occasions emphasised that the management of the ports of entry should be in line with international standards.

Also, following various visits to land ports of entry, the committee was critical of the lack of coordination, and the lack of adequate Information Communication and Technology platforms to streamline movement across the border. The redesign and redevelopment of these borders eliminate the perennial challenges faced at these ports of entry and ensure efficient processes, the committee said. Chabane added that it was also important that the project targeted the six busiest ports of entry which were critical in facilitation of trade through the African Continental Free Trade Area.

“Furthermore, the completion of the projects will enhance prospects towards achieving an increase in tourism within the country, which has been adopted as one of the important pillars of the Economic Recovery Plan adopted by government,” he said. Chabane added that the job opportunities that would be created through these projects would benefit many families and capacitate workers with skills that they could use to sustain their lives. [email protected]