Hawks raid Mapisa-Nqakula’s home amid corruption allegations

Parliament has jumped to the defence of Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula, following allegations that she received millions in bribes when she was Minister of Defence. Gauteng Hawks, acting in behalf of the National Prosecuting Authority’s (NPA) Investigative Directorate (ID), raided the home of National Assembly Speaker Mapisa-Nqakula on Tuesday.

The raid was conducted at the Speaker’s home in Bruma, Johannesburg. This comes after allegations that she received millions in bribes when she was Minister of Defence. She served as defence minister between 2012 and 2021.

The Sunday Times reported that Mapisa-Nqakula was given R2.3 million stuffed in bags by one of the contractors in the defence department. Mapisa-Nqakula has denied the allegations. On Sunday, the publication reported that an investigation by the ID into Mapisa-Nqakula had been completed.

IOL reached out to Hawks spokesperson Katlego Mogale and she said the best people to comment on the matter was the ID. NPA spokesperson, Mthunzi Mhaga could not be reached on his phone. Meanwhile, Parliament confirmed that a search and seizure procedure, which lasted five hours, was conducted at the Speaker’s house on Tuesday morning.

“This operation is linked to the agency's widely publicised investigation into alleged corruption reportedly involving the Speaker's tenure as Minister of Defence and Military Veterans. “The Speaker steadfastly upholds her strong conviction of innocence, and reaffirms that she has nothing to hide. In line with this, she has welcomed investigators into her home, cooperating fully during the extensive search that lasted over five hours,” Parliament said in a statement. Parliament said Tuesday’s events interrupted the Speaker's parliamentary diary, including her role in presiding over President Cyril Ramaphosa's question-and-answer session in the National Assembly.