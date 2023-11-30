'I am against EFF borderless reckless policy': Former EFF MP Pebane Moteka joins ActionSA as his new political home

Former Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) Member of Parliament (MP), Pebane Moteka, has officially made ActionSA his new political home. Moteka served in the National Assembly for eight years. He was elected in the 2014 general election as a representative of the EFF and was in 2019 re-elected to Parliament.

He then resigned from Parliament on July 31, 2022. He is the third former EFF MP to join another party, but the second one to join ActionSA after Thembinkosi Rawula. Rawula joined ActionSA two months ago after a long R1 defamation battle with EFF leader Julius Malema.

Malema had sued Rawula for R1 million after he accused him and his deputy, Floyd Shivambu, of corruption in the party. Malema went to the High Court, where he lost the defamation case and lost it again in 2021 when he approached the Supreme Court of Appeal. Vusi Khoza, who served as the party’s chair in KwaZulu-Natal was also booted out of the EFF last month after failing to organise buses for the party’s 10th birthday in July.

Khoza recently joined Afrika Unite Congress (AUC). AUC is a newly formed party by the former magistrate Lizwi Ncwane who is secretary of the Nazareth Baptist Church (Ebuhleni faction) and former eThekwini head of Parks and Recreation, Thembinkosi Ngcobo. Moteka said the reckless policies of the EFF on a borderless South Africa did not resonate with him.

Pebane's long history of activism and deep understanding of challenges… pic.twitter.com/9vPS2iIIYc — ActionSA (@Action4SA) November 29, 2023 “I left my former party because of their reckless stance on immigration. Today, I have found a new home in ActionSA,” he said. According to him, the stance of the EFF of having a borderless country gave him the idea that all criminals could go up and down in the country as they pleased. “I am against that,” he said. He was among the 40-member central command team (CTT) who were elected during the EFF’s second national elective congress in 2019.

ActionSA leader, Herman Mashaba welcomed Moteka and said his party was looking forward to working with him to mobilise more support in Limpopo to fix the country. This was when he visited the Mohlala Royal House in Sekhukhune, Limpopo on Wednesday to introduce the provincial Premier candidate Kgoshi Letsiri Phaahla to the royal family.