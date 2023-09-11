Legendary singer and Member of Parliament (MP), Ringo Madlingozi, has cleared up rumours and reports that he was leaving the EFF to revive and pursue his musical career. This follows rumours that he called it quits with the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) to regain his relevance in the music industry after allegedly noticing that there was no growth in the party and other MPs were getting fired by the party leader for failing to deliver on their pledges to the party’s 10th anniversary.

In a post on the social media platform X (formerly Twitter), Madlingozi refuted claims that he was "quietly" leaving the red berets. Ur journalism is fraud. Ur lies hide behind ur ‘reliable sources’. Ur wishes can never be mine. What u must write is the re-emergence of all my catalogue on all Digital Platforms for the first time on the 15th of Sept 2023. I’m @EFFSouthAfrica thru & thru. Ur Juno’s r liars — Ringo Madlingozi (@ndiyagodola) September 10, 2023 "Your journalism is fraud. Your lies hide behind your ‘reliable sources’. Your wishes can never be mine. What you must write is the re-emergence of my catalogue on all Digital Platforms for the first time on 15 September. I’m EFF South Africa through and through. Your Juno’s are liars." Ringo replied to some of the reports on social media.

A now-Member of Parliament, Madlingozi, recently signed a deal with one of the giant recording labels in the country. His music will now be released digitally for the time being. Madlingozi, an EFF member of parliament, settled a deal with Sony Music Entertainment last Thursday, and 13 of his albums will be available on streaming platforms. The confirmed deal will also include his new music, with the first recordings lined up for release early next year.

The EFF Deputy President, Floyd Shivambu, slammed the reports and said they were "absolute rubbish and evidently spread by desperate idiots who know nothing about the EFF." "Fighter Ringo Madlingozi is a member of the EFF in good standing and deployed to the National Assembly by the socialist, pan-Africanist, and anti-imperialist Economic Liberation Movement," he said.