Ian Cameron leaves Action Society for Democratic Alliance

Ian Cameron is leaving Action Society to join the Democratic Alliance (DA).
In a statement issued on Monday, Action Society announced Cameron's departure. He was Action Society's director of community safety for the last three years.
Action Society's Tiaan Esterhuizen described Cameron as a pillar of strength and reliability.
"He has brought hope to the vulnerable and often voiceless victims of injustices in South Africa.
"True to his nature, he never kept quiet when someone had to speak up. He was the first voice of Action Society and left a huge footprint on our organisation. We will dearly miss working with him every day," Esterhuizen said.
He added that Action Society is excited for Cameron's next venture.
"We know this platform will give him an even stronger voice for the voiceless. We are confident he will bring the much-needed positive change to the Parliament and country that all South Africans deserve. We hope this move will strengthen the bond between civil society," Esterhuizen said.
Cameron is no stranger to take on the country’s big guns. In October last year, Parliament's Ethics Committee found police minister Bheki Cele guilty of breaching the Ethics Code of Conduct when he shouted at Ian Cameron at a community meeting in 2022.
Cameron has also been vocal on the state of the country’s blue light brigades and more recently in a case where a KwaZulu-Natal man’s bail was denied after he was arrested for his wife’s murder.
IOL