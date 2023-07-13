IFP nemesis, NFP backs staging of event in honour of Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi in Ulundi

The National Freedom Party (NFP) in the Zululand District Municipality, the political nemesis of the Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP), says it supports the staging of the Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi Legacy Cup because he deserves the honour. The party’s chief whip in the district municipality, Siphamandla Ntombela, said they are not concerned that the launch of this year's edition was held in Durban because that is where most of the people that were needed for a successful launch are based.

That was in response to other political parties represented in the municipality saying that the launch should have been staged in Ulundi to empower the local economy. NEWS: The NFP in the Zululand district municipality says it supports the staging of the Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi legacy cup as he deserves the honour. The party also said it is not worried that the launch of this year's edition was staged in Durban because that is where most pic.twitter.com/QKUsZczA6B — Sihle Mavuso (@ZANewsFlash) July 13, 2023 Furthermore, Ntombela said that for a man who built universities, teachers' colleges, and schools, Buthelezi deserves more honour than everybody else. He said as Buthelezi turns 95 this year, more activities like donating to homes of the frail and old to honour him should be considered.

“As the NFP in Zululand, we support the Prince Mangosuthu Legacy Cup, we believe that not much has been done to honour the legacy of the man who built schools, colleges and universities” Ntombela said. He added that locals would benefit immensely when the cup is staged later this month. “Many businesses will benefit here, I am talking about the hospitality sector, transport, informal traders and entertainment venues,” he added.

The legacy cup was launched in Durban on Wednesday by the Mayor of Zululand District Municipality, Reverend Thulasizwe Buthelezi. UPDATE: Prince Zuzifa Buthelezi’s (Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi's son) speech at the launch of the 2023 Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi legacy cup in Durban a short while ago. @IOL pic.twitter.com/ceGbYXILei — Sihle Mavuso (@ZANewsFlash) July 12, 2023 Buthelezi said the cup is aimed at celebrating Prince Buthelezi's legacy, and in turn, it grows the local economy as all hotels in Ulundi and nearby towns are booked. He added that the economic boost goes beyond that, as even informal traders and the related sectors also benefit when the cup is staged.

“In this tournament, as we speak, have been fully booked, and all the local businesses derive income through this tournament. “So, it is not only about soccer, it is also about boosting the local economy and the local entrepreneurs cannot wait for this tournament to begin,” the mayor said. This year the cup will feature AmaZulu FC, Richards Bay FC, Royal AM (all DSTV Premiership outfits from KwaZulu-Natal) and Mbabane Swallows from the Kingdom of Eswatini.