Former president Jacob Zuma, his daughter Duzuzile Zuma-Sambudla and his ex-finance minister Des van Rooyen are topping the list of members of uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) party that are headed for parliament. However, Zuma’s inclusion on the list comes against the backdrop of the comments by the Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) a few weeks ago that people who have been convicted and sentenced to more than 12 months imprisonment will not be eligible to stand for the elections.

Zuma was sentenced to 15 months in jail by the Constitutional Court for defying the order of the court. But he is topping the list of his party. The founder of MK party Jabulani Khumalo is next on the list. Zuma’s long-time ally Roy Moodley is also on the list of the newly formed party.

Former African Democratic Change (Adec) leader and current MK party leader in KwaZulu-Natal Visvin Reddy is also on the list. Reddy caused a stir recently when he threatened violence if the MK party was not allowed to contest the elections by the IEC. But President Cyril Ramaphosa said those threatening violence ahead of the polls will be arrested. Former Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) member Sipho Mbatha has also joined Zuma’s party.

Black First Land First (BLF) deputy leader Zanele Lwana has been included on the list of members of the MK party that will contest for seats in the national legislature.