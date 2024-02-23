Businessman and philanthropist launches party

Durban businessman and philanthropist Roy Moodley believes his newly formed political party, African Movement Congress, will be the game-changer in South Africa’s next general elections come May 29. Moodley, of Phoenix, north of Durban, established the African Movement Congress (AMC) on October 10 last year to “represent the recent and unachieved past revolution of the South African masses in the fight against racial segregation (racism) and imperialism”.

Moodley said the AMC stood together with all South Africans beyond race or any political and non-political party, who share a common community value embodied by freedom, fairness, equity and opportunity. The party also aims to address issues facing residents in the Indian community as the governing party has failed. Moodley said the AMC was formed by South African citizens after they realised that nothing can be achieved without the community’s involvement and decisions: “the nothing about us, without us policy”.

“The struggles and sacrifices of communities over the generations have come to be recognised. We stand with the hard-working, freedom-loving people of our country who want to live and raise their families in safe communities and environments which support each other, work hard and play by the rules.” He added that a prosperous future for South Africa can be assured when every child receives a quality, non-colonialised education, and when all adults, and school-leavers have sufficient skills for dignified employment. Businessman and philanthropist Roy Moodley with his wife Mumsy during his recent birthday celebration. Picture: Supplied Moodley is the former director of Royal Security (a security company). He said he is passionate about crime prevention and the safety and security of residents.

Moodley added that a successful nation must have strong family structures, no matter how they are constituted because no government can replace the role of a family. The Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) said on Wednesday that the announcement of the election date provides unambiguous motivation for the commission to pull out all the stops in the preparations for election day. The IEC stated that the voters roll now stands at 27.6 million voters, and that there are 1 790 parties registered in the country. Of these 369 are at a national level while 1 421 are at municipal level.

Political analyst Thobani Zikalala said too many political parties were being formed. He was concerned about identity politics. “Gayton McKenzie claimed he was fighting for the interests of the coloured community. It shows how the post-1994 society continues to be pockets of different identities and minorities outside of building a nation. “When you say you representing the Indian community and the ANC has failed them, then you have to account on which Indian community are you speaking about. Is Moodley referring to the majority of the working class Indians or the Indian business community?”

Zikalala said: “I have an issue with identity politics...We should be striving for the future of the idea of being a united country...We should be striving for equality, for equity on the basis that one must get assistance based on the situation they face,” Zikalala said. “The continuity of the so-called minority politics in the main is problematic for the future of the idea of being a united country. “There is also the issue of the occurring economic benefits, with some minorities saying they must benefit more than others. We should be striving for equality, for equity on the basis that one must get the assistance based on the situation they face,” Zikalala said.