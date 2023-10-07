King Misuzulu condemns Prince Mbonisi’s latest court bid, saying it causes disharmony within the Zulu nation

The King of the Zulu nation has not taken kindly to the latest application by Prince Mbonisi Zulu, who is seeking a litany of interdicts against him. King Misuzulu kaZwethini says this is causing friction in the Zulu nation, which he started leading in May 2021 after the deaths of his mother, Queen Mantfombi Dlamini-Zulu, and his father, King Goodwill Zwelithini.

King Misuzulu said his position demands that he exercise maximum restraint, despite being confronted by shameful attacks that are beneath the minimum characteristics of any person interested in the welfare of the Zulu nation, according to his spokesperson, Prince Africa Zulu from the Onkweni royal house. “Matters are in court, and His Majesty shall respect court processes as His Majesty has consistently done so. “His Majesty implores the Zulu nation to pray hard for those causing disharmony and embarrassment to the Zulu nation and redeem them to a path that places their conduct at the centre of the welfare of the Zulu nation,” Prince Africa told IOL on behalf of the king.

That was after IOL exclusively reported on Friday that Prince Mbonisi Zulu, the half-brother of the late King Goodwill Zwelithini, has launched yet another court battle against King Misuzulu. This time around, the battle is over the control of the lucrative Ingonyama Trust Board, which administers over three million hectares of land in KwaZulu-Natal. The trust is also home to much-sought-after minerals and generates millions in revenue in rental fees.

He wants him to be interdicted from accessing and using the funds of the trust, changing its leadership until the court battles over the throne are over. Prince Mbonisi also wants the Pietermaritzburg High Court in KwaZulu-Natal to interdict the king from appointing a replacement for Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi, who was the longest-serving traditional prime minister of the monarch and the Zulu nation. However, he did not elaborate in the papers why the monarch should be interdicted from filling the position that was left vacant on September 9, when Buthelezi died.

Prince Africa said King Misuzulu did not want the revered name of Buthelezi to be brought into these squabbles. “His Majesty also wishes to request those causing disharmony to at least show some modicum of respect and not drag the name of the late Traditional Prime Minister into their conduct, as this is the highest form of insensitivity and indignity to an elder who has served the Zulu nation so tirelessly. “Although this relentless project to peddle mischief in an attempt to destroy the Zulu nation is becoming increasingly intolerable, His Majesty is pleading for restraint, peace, prayer, and respect for the courts,” he added.

The Pietermaritzburg High Court will hear Prince Mbonisi's court case on November 21 this year. This is while the court case by Prince Simakade, where he is challenging King Misuzulu for the throne, will be heard on October 16, 2023, by the Pretoria High Court. [email protected]