AmaZulu King Misuzulu ka Zwelithini’s former spokesperson Prince Africa is expected to tell-all about his and former Ingonyama Trust Board chairperson Thanduyise Mzimela’s recent dismissals by the king. The prince is expected to hold a media briefing in uMhlanga after lunch, where he will spill the beans about his dismissal and that of Mzimela’s.

Prince Africa’s dismissal letter was issued through the office of the newly-appointed Zulu traditional prime minister, Thulasizwe Buthelezi, this week. Recently, Prince Africa released a media statement saying despite the appointment of Inkosi Buthelezi as prime minister, he remained the official spokesperson for the king. However, he was dismissed swiftly thereafter. In the letter, the king removed the prince from all positions, including that of the Royal Agent, and placed all communications matters under the control of the prime minister.

Speaking to the Daily News, Prince Africa said he was not surprised by the removal but he was rather disappointed that the king sent other people to do it. ‘’When the king gave me this responsibility he communicated directly with me as it was not a paid position, but when he decided to take it away, he felt he should send other people,“ said the prince. In a media invite, Prince Africa said the briefing would clarify his dismissal and that of Mzimela as Ingonyama Trust Board chairperson.

“Their departure from His Majesty’s Office has raised questions and concerns within the community and among strategic stakeholders, and we recognize the importance of addressing these matters directly with the press. “We aim to offer a comprehensive understanding of the situation and ensure that the public receives accurate information,” the invite said. Meanwhile, In a letter dated Monday, February 12, 2023, King Misuzulu also announced he had fired the Ingonyama board chairperson Mzimela and appointed himself as the new chair of the trust which administers rural land in KwaZulu-Natal.

It appears the king tried to fire the chairperson as early as September but said his email to Mzimela was “met with silence”. King Misuzulu said Mzimela served at his pleasure, and he was now removing him. “You are my appointed nominee. I have rightfully elected to remove you as the Chairperson of the Ingonyama Trust Board, which was previously communicated to you on more than one occasion.