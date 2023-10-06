Last-minute reprieve: Unisa escapes administration as court grants order against Minister Nzimande

The University of South Africa (Unisa) has managed to secure a last minute saving grace after the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria granted the institution an order to interdict Minister of Higher Education and Training, Dr Blade Nzimande from placing it under administration. The order was granted on Friday morning.

Nzimande announced his decision to place Unisa under administration on Thursday. The minister’s decision to place the 150-year-old distant learning institution under administration followed a recommendation by an independent assessment by Professor Themba Mosia in May this year. This, after Vice-Chancellor Professor Puleng LenkaBula was accused of poor management, maladministration and displaying an authoritarian management style.

Nzimande appointed Mosia as the independent assessor to investigate all affairs at Unisa. His assessment revealed a cauldron of instability, characterised by a culture of fear, intimidation and bullying, instances of maladministration and financial irregularities. Others included human resource failures, a fragile and troubled ICT environment, poor student services, academic malpractices, leakages of confidential records, and questionable management and council decisions. “My assessment is that the University Council failed in its responsibility to ensure stability, strategic direction, financial compliance and a positive public image of the university.

“Council has not exercised the duty of care by taking the public into its confidence to be faithful and honest in the execution of the mandate bestowed on it. “The problems at Unisa have been left for too long to metastasise to a point where all sections of the university are affected in one way or the other,” Mosia said in his detailed report in May. Mosia recommended the “full administration of Unisa, where both council and management are relieved of their duties”.

On Thursday, the minister said his decision was informed by the recommendations made by the independent assessor. “Following the concerns highlighted by the Independent Assessor, Professor Themba Mosia, and the findings of the ministerial task team (MTT) led by Vincent Maphai, I served a notice of my intention to place the university under administration. “My final decision on this matter will be communicated tomorrow, October 6, 2023. It remains our commitment as the Department of Higher Education and Training to ensure the effective functioning of Unisa and all our institutions,” Nzimande said.

However, on Friday, the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria ordered Nzimande to “immediately cease and desist from taking any steps to publish and implement" the notice to place Unisa under administration. Nzimande was also ordered to pay the costs of Unisa’s attorney. [email protected]