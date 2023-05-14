Blade Nzimande to make Unisa’s findings public

Cape Town - Higher Education Minister Blade Nzimande is expected to table a report into Unisa’s affairs and its vice-chancellor Professor Puleng LenkaBula’s governance style. While it’s not clear when exactly Nzimande intends to make the report public, among the first recipients will be National Assembly Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula for tabling before Parliament.

Unisa, Africa’s largest open distance learning institution, was also plagued by protests that delayed graduation ceremonies. LenkaBula was accused of poor management, maladministration and displaying an authoritarian management style, with trade unions calling for her suspension. Nzimande appointed an independent assessor, Professor Themba Mosiato to investigate all affairs at the university. Mosiato’s appointment was issued in the Government Gazette notice on September 13 last year.

“In accordance with the provisions of section 47 (1A) of the Act, I extended the appointment for a period not exceeding 90 days from December 13, 2022. The investigation was concluded within the period stipulated in the extension Notice, however, at the request of the Independent Assessor, I approved that he submits the report by March 31, 2023,” said Nzimande. According to the Minister, within 90 days of receiving the report he must provide a copy of the report to the university’s Council, table it before the National Assembly and publish it in the Gazette. “In fulfilling the requirements of section 47(2) of the Act, I have provided a copy of the report to the Council of the University. I am in the process of publishing it in the Government Gazette, expected to be issued in due course. Upon such publication, I will be submitting the report to the Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula for tabling before the National Assembly,” he said.