University of Pretoria vice-principal to probe Unisa’s troubles

Johannesburg - Higher Education, Science and Technology Minister Dr Blade Nzimande has appointed Professor Themba Mosia as an independent assessor to investigate affairs at Unisa. Mosia is the vice-principal for student life at the University of Pretoria, Council on Higher Education chairperson and previously served as the administrator at the Tshwane University of Technology.

Story continues below Advertisement

Nzimande has given Mosia 90 days from Tuesday to complete his work and submit a written report to him. Unisa, Africa’s largest open distance learning institution, has been plagued by protests that delayed graduation ceremonies a few months ago and trade union federation Cosatu has called for principal and vice-chancellor Professor Puleng LenkaBula to be placed on precautionary suspension until investigations ordered by Nzimande are concluded. LenkaBula is accused of poor management, maladministration and displaying an authoritarian management style.

In May, Independent Media reported that an investigation by law firm Bowmans found that she approved a R77 million deal to purchase laptops without council approval. Nzimande has tasked Mosia with investigating and advising him on the source and nature of Unisa’s problems and proposing measures to restore good governance and management. According to the scope of the probe, Mosia will look into the allegations of misconduct and mismanagement against LenkaBula.

Story continues below Advertisement

He will also investigate the functioning and efficacy of the institution’s governance and management structures as well as operations in the office of its registrar, Professor Steward Mothata in relation to the management of academic affairs, registration and certification matters and any other matters that he (Mosia) believes warrant being tackled. Mosia is expected to probe the state of policies and procedures on financial management, supply chain management and procurement including allegations of financial irregularities. Also under scrutiny is the state of Unisa’s human resource policies and practices particularly in relation to enhancing its organisational efficiency and employment relations.

Story continues below Advertisement

He will conduct a detailed analysis and report on the circumstances and reasons for the significant number of staff suspensions, disciplinary cases and dismissals at Unisa since 2018. In addition, Mosia is tasked with investigating any other matters that in his opinion may affect Unisa’s effective functioning from the analysis of problems relating to governance and management. Last month, Nzimande announced his intention to appoint an independent assessor after the submission and recommendations of the ministerial task team he established to conduct a strategic review of Unisa.

Story continues below Advertisement