LIVE UPDATES: #ProtectSouthAfrica – Food security, fuel shortages in spotlight as Gauteng and KZN mop up after days of looting

As thousands of residents in KwaZulu-Natal scramble for basic grocery items like bread and milk, communities are starting to clean up after days of looting which has already cost the country billions of rands. LIVE FEED:

5.30pm FOOD SECURITY IN SPOTLIGHT: Minister of Agriculture, Land Reform and Rural Development, Thoko Didiza, says the problem in supply chains in KwaZulu-Natal is getting urgent attention. 5pm ALLEGED INSTIGATOR ARRESTED: One of the 12 suspected instigators believed to be behind the insurrection in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng has been taken into custody for questioning while police are tracking 11 more. Read the full story here.

Progress Update: Arrests have been made. Arrests continue to be made. Justice will be served.#ProtectSouthAfrica pic.twitter.com/KRALbBUF7X — Presidency | South Africa 🇿🇦 (@PresidencyZA) July 15, 2021 4.45pm CEO NABBED FOR LOOTING: A chief executive of a financial institution who was arrested for participating in looting has been suspended for allegedly looting booze, a washing machine and other accessories in Durban. Read more here. 4.12pm WATCH: Durban community members come together in their numbers to help clean up Nandi Drive which experienced some of the worst looting and rioting since the civil unrest started this week