LIVE UPDATES: #ProtectSouthAfrica – Food security, fuel shortages in spotlight as Gauteng and KZN mop up after days of looting
As thousands of residents in KwaZulu-Natal scramble for basic grocery items like bread and milk, communities are starting to clean up after days of looting which has already cost the country billions of rands.
FOOD SECURITY IN SPOTLIGHT: Minister of Agriculture, Land Reform and Rural Development, Thoko Didiza, says the problem in supply chains in KwaZulu-Natal is getting urgent attention.
ALLEGED INSTIGATOR ARRESTED: One of the 12 suspected instigators believed to be behind the insurrection in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng has been taken into custody for questioning while police are tracking 11 more. Read the full story here.
Progress Update: Arrests have been made. Arrests continue to be made. Justice will be served.#ProtectSouthAfrica pic.twitter.com/KRALbBUF7X— Presidency | South Africa 🇿🇦 (@PresidencyZA) July 15, 2021
CEO NABBED FOR LOOTING: A chief executive of a financial institution who was arrested for participating in looting has been suspended for allegedly looting booze, a washing machine and other accessories in Durban. Read more here.
WATCH: Durban community members come together in their numbers to help clean up Nandi Drive which experienced some of the worst looting and rioting since the civil unrest started this week
The violence and destruction that we have witnessed in our country cannot be justified. Arrests will continue to be made, and those responsible will be prosecuted. We cannot allow a minority of people to threaten our lives, livelihoods, peace and stability #ProtectSouthAfrica pic.twitter.com/8VcG7EBlgc— Presidency | South Africa 🇿🇦 (@PresidencyZA) July 15, 2021
EISH: A CEO who was called out for in looting a washing machine, a bar stool, alcohol and braai accessories has been suspended. For some perspective, he is also a former Hilton College pupil - South Africa's most expensive school. People are hungry? #QhaweSithole #SAUnrest pic.twitter.com/DDW8e5s0rM— Sihle ✍🏿️📝 (@SihleMlambo_) July 15, 2021
WATCH: The aftermath of a factory that was razed to the ground in Springfield Park in Durban by looters and rioters. Video: Doctor Ngobo / African News Agency (ANA)
While some communities across Tshwane have rallied behind the call to denounce the destruction of property and looting, the township of Mamelodi continues to battle keeping criminals at bay. https://t.co/fdHicoXlXB @IOL @CityTshwane #Radio #MamsRadio #Looting #Unrest #ShutdownSA— Pretoria News (@pretorianews) July 15, 2021