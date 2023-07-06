Mashatile to deliver eulogy at Essop Pahad’s funeral

Deputy President Paul Mashatile will deliver the eulogy at the funeral of former minister in the presidency, Essop Pahad. Mashatile is standing in for President Cyril Ramaphosa, who is in the Democratic Republic of Congo to attend the Bi-national Commission.

Ramaphosa left on Wednesday and he is meeting with his counterpart Felix Tshisekedi in the DRC on Thursday. Mashatile has declared a special official funeral for Pahad. “Deputy President Paul Mashatile will deliver the eulogy in his capacity as Acting President. President Ramaphosa is currently undertaking a State visit to the Democratic Republic of Congo,” said the presidency.

The ANC also said it was paying tribute to Pahad. It said Pahad had contributed immensely in the struggle for liberation. It added that Pahad had been involved in government after the democratic dispensation.

But he came from a family of political activists and had followed in the footsteps of his father. “Following in his father’s footsteps, Essop joined the Transvaal Indian Youth Congress in 1958, where he became a vocal advocate for the cause, fighting for the rights of all South Africans, regardless of race. However, he faced persecution for his efforts, compelling him to flee the country in 1964. “Despite being in exile, he remained steadfast in his mission, working tirelessly with members of the internal community to raise awareness about the struggles of South Africa. This experience gave him a profound appreciation for diverse perspectives and an unwavering commitment to fighting for justice,” said the ANC.

It added he continued to work hard when he joined parliament in 1994. He also became minister in the presidency and worked with former president Thabo Mbeki.