Mashatile wants ANC to unite, end factionalism

Deputy President Paul Mashatile has called for unity in the ANC saying if the party was riven by factions it will not be able to deliver services. He said the strength of the ANC was unity and if the party was united it could grow its support and deliver services to communities.

Mashatile also spoke out against crime, corruption and gender-based violence. He said the country recently passed laws to intensify the fight against GBV. President Cyril Ramaphosa signed into law the Criminal Law (Sexual Offences and Related Matters) Amendment Act, the Criminal and Related Matters Amendment Act and the Domestic Violence Act last year in a bid to fight GBV in the country.

Mashatile, who was addressing the ANC manifesto review in the Free State on Saturday, said this was the time to build unity in the ruling party. “The ANC wants to build unity. We need to unite, work together and end factionalism. If we work as factions we will not be able to deliver. We will not be able to bring about a better life in our communities,” said Mashatile. He said the manifesto review was about reflecting on the work that has been done by the ANC in the last 30 years when it came to power.

“The leadership of the ANC said this journey is not the journey from 2019. This is a 30-year journey. “We also look at where we started since 1994 when this country became a democracy. We have decided we will not start with the manifesto for 2024 before we review the past manifestos with our people,” said Mashatile. He also said the land question must be resolved.

There are currently 5,000 outstanding land claims that were lodged before the 1998 deadline. However, the government has been able to finalise 83,000 land claims to date. Ramaphosa two weeks ago signed into law the Land Court Bill, which will create a permanent court to adjudicate on land disputes.

The Land Court will have permanent judges. The new law will allow for the abolishment of the Land Claims Court and establish a permanent Land Court with permanent judicial officers. Mashatile was also appointed the chairperson of the International Ministerial Committee on land reform by Ramaphosa when he became deputy president. Mashatile said they need to fast-track land reform programme in the country.